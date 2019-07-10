GERMANTOWN, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A suspect is behind bars thanks to two Metro East men who stepped in to help.
Police say two men posed as construction workers and tried to cash a fake paycheck at a bank in Germantown, Illinois, about 45 minutes east of St. Louis. Bank tellers realized what happened and called police. When police arrived, they say the men took off running.
Friends Billy Holtgrave and Brad Marshall were buying lottery tickets at a bar across the street from the bank and saw the suspects run away. One suspect was soon taken into custody.
“Didn’t really think about it, just instinct. Saw him running and wanted to stop him," said Holtgrave.
The two followed the other suspect in their SUV until they spotted him running through backyards.
“I met up with him and ended up tackling him to the ground, put him in a head lock and he (Marshall) helped me hold him down until officers got there and arrested him," said Holtgrave.
Holtgrave says a bank teller also ran over and helped hold the suspect down until police arrived. The suspect was not carrying a weapon, they say, though they didn't know that at the time.
“We’re like, 'Oh my goodness we have daughters, man.' What if something crazy happened and that’s when I said, 'I need to go hug my mom," said Marshall. “It was pretty stupid, it was very risky but absolutely, I’d do it again.”
With such a small police force, Germantown police chief Jeff Wuebbles says he wouldn't have been able to make the arrest without their help.
“I had quite a few eyes on these suspects. They weren’t going to get out of Germantown without getting caught," said Wuebbles, “It’s their town, they like to protect it.”
While Wuebbles is thankful for the two men's help, though, he also warns that in most cases, for safety reasons, it's best to leave it to police.
Police arrested Tanner Crabtree and Jason Barnes for the crime. Both are charged with felony forgery and resisting a peace officer.
