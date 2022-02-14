Two Metro East first responders earn praise after saving woman trapped in sinking car

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Two first responders are being hailed as heroes after they rescued a woman trapped in a sinking car in Collinsville Saturday.
The incident happened near North Bluff Road and I-55, and it was caught on camera. Collinsville police officer Dylan Madron was the first on the scene as a woman was trapped inside a car submerged in frigid cold water.
"The initial shock from the cold water took my breath away, took my voice away. But once I started trying to get that window open, adrenaline took over and I couldn't feel it anymore," he said.
With time ticking, Madron tried using a window punch on his pocketknife to break the driver-side window open, but with no luck.
"I could see the car sinking, it seemed like every second I was out there, the car sank a little bit more," he said.
Collinsville firefighter Jason Warner then arrived and waded into the water.
"I just went to the passenger side, he pretty much had contact with the driver, we knew that she was still alive," Warner said.
Warner was armed with a long hook. For several minutes, he used it to try and break the passenger window, and it worked. The rescued driver was taken to the hospital. Madron suffered cuts on his hands due to the broken glass.
Why the woman went off the road is under investigation.
