ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Fall marks the unofficial beginning of meter shower season and stargazers will get a glimpse of a back-to-back show starting Tuesday night.
The Draconids will peak overnight after 2 a.m. into Wednesday morning and then the Southern Taurids will light the sky Wednesday night into Thursday morning. News 4 Meteorologist Kent Ehrhardt said the Southern Taurids will be visible after 4 a.m.
According to AccuWeather, stargazers may witness about 10 meteors per hour when viewing the Draconids and about 5 meteors per hour during the Southern Taurids.
2 meteor showers peak this week on back-to-back nights:— AccuWeatherAstronomy (@AccuAstronomy) October 7, 2019
Tuesday night - Draconids
Wednesday night - Southern Taurids
Here's the latest cloud cover forecast & viewing tips: https://t.co/J2a5KvOx9s pic.twitter.com/ft0xTNQ5Fp
