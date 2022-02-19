ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men were shot Saturday night near E & J Package Liquor store in St. Louis, police said.
The shooting happened around 8:15. It is unclear where the victims were shot, but both were conscious and breathing after the incident. It is unclear how old the victims were.
E & J Liquor is at the intersection of North Kingshighway and Cates Avenue in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood.
