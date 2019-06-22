ST. LOUIS (KMVO.com) -- Two men lost their lives Saturday evening as a result of gunshot wounds to the head, police said.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of North Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood on Saturday around 6:40 p.m. and found two men suffering gunshot wounds. Police said they were both shot in the head and were not breathing when found.
The homicide division has been requested.
Another man died from gunshot wounds to the head earlier on Saturday shortly after 2 p.m. in North St. Louis City in a separate incident.
