ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men suffered gunshot wounds after a dispute downtown St. Louis Saturday evening.
Police said a man in his 20s was found suffering a gunshot wound to his left side in the 1400 block of Hickory Street in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood in St. Louis at 8:25 p.m. Saturday.
Police said another man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot to the left hand.
Police said they were both conscious and breathing.
