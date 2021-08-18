ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis homicide detectives were called after two men were shot Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis' Tower Grove East neighborhood.
Police say they received a call for the shooting in the 3200 block of Gravois just before 3 p.m. A News 4 photographer found the scene outside an AutoZone.
A man was found not conscious or breathing at the scene. A second man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his arm. No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.