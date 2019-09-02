ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men suffered gunshot wounds Monday night in north St. Louis City.
Police said two men suffered gunshot wounds Monday around 9:30 p.m. Police found the victims in the 5200 block of Claxton in the Mark Twain neighborhood.
One of the men suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his genitalia, police said. They were both conscious and breathing at the scene.
No additional information was released.
