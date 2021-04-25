ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men were shot in north St. Louis County Sunday afternoon.
Officials with the North County Police Cooperative said two men, 23 and 24, were shot in the area of Trask and Dowd in Dellwood around 2:30 p.m. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
No other information was released.
