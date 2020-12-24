ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men were shot inside units of a south St. Louis City apartment complex Thursday evening.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and groin in the 7800 block of Rio Tinto Place, the Southwest Crossing Apartments in the Carondelet neighborhood. This happened just after 8:15 p.m.
Officers then found another man shot in the head in a nearby apartment unit. He wasn't conscious when officers found him.
It's still unclear whether the shootings are connected or not. Police didn't release any other information.
