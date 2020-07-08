ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The two men running for St. Louis Sheriff, current sheriff Vernon Betts and his challenger Alfred Montgomery, verbally sparred at a candidate forum Tuesday.
“Did you call me a punk?” Montgomery can be heard saying in the video to Betts.
Betts responds with “I wasn’t to you. I’ll smack you in your face, boy.”
Montgomery said he felt it was a threat from his former boss. He said things continued to get ugly after he asked Betts another question.
“The sheriff started talking about his endorsements. I asked him about one endorsement, Jeff Roorda from St. Louis Police Association and he became upset,” Montgomery said.
The forum was organized by committee woman Wendy Campbell. Campbell is siding with Betts saying he was provoked. She called the behavior from Montgomery as rude.
“Saying one thing is one thing, actually doing it is another,” Campbell. “It's not right, but don't provoke me, don't premeditated provoke me so you can get a response for your so called gains.”
As a former deputy with a short tenure, Montgomery and Betts have a history.
“I announced I was running for sheriff on December 15th, I was terminated on December 16th with no explanation,” Montgomery said.
In an emailed statement, Betts said “Mr. Montgomery is a disgruntled, failed trainee, who continually repeats falsehoods and inaccurate information about the sheriff’s office and myself - and that he continually violated department policy.”
But Montgomery feels he was retaliated against for announcing his candidacy.
“I'm definitely concerned for my safety so I have hired protection,” Montgomery said. “I have hired security for the rest of the campaign trail. I'm afraid of the current sheriff.”
In an emailed statement, Betts described the video of the argument as misleading. He said he respectfully allowed his opponent to give his speech but during Betts’ allotted time Montgomery began to interrupt and speak over the sheriff.
Betts said Montgomery rushed up to him and stuck a camera in his face and Betts responded defensively.
Montgomery told News 4 is now considering a restraining order against his current opponent.
