Two men found dead in the harbor

San Diego, CA (KGTV) -- Port of San Diego Harbor Police found an unidentified body on Naval Air Station North Island Saturday, the second body found in the area in two days.
Authorities discovered the body at about 12 p.m. in the water by a fishing pier at NAS North Island, the base confirmed to 10News. Harbor Police said that it was a middle-aged man and that there no obvious signs of trauma.
Police transferred the body to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
The discovery comes one day after the body of a deceased, middle-aged man was found in a small body of water across the bay near Naval Base San Diego's Gate 9 at Harbor Dr. and 8th St.
The investigation into Friday's discovery was ongoing Saturday. Harbor Police said they hope to release more information Monday.
North Island officials said it was too early to tell if the two bodies were related.
