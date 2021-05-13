KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two men have been charged after shooting five men at a gathering at a north St. Louis County park on May 7.
According to St. Louis County police, the shooting happened at Kinloch Park in the 5500 block of Mable around 6:26 p.m.
On Thursday, prosecutors charged Arttavis Ferrell, 31, and Akeem Sims, 19, of Florissant, with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, six counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
An eyewitness told police that a gray 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck arrived at the park and sat for several minutes before the shooting. The occupants of the vehicle began shooting into the crowd at the park. At least one individual in the crowd in the park returned fire at the truck and the truck fled the scene, witnesses told police.
The truck drove to Cardinal Glennon Hospital and security video shows the truck dropping off Ferrell. Ferrell had suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle.
The victims drove to area hospitals for treatment. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the hospital. They were later identified as Eddie Wilkerson, 38, of North County, and Montrez Hughes, 18, of St. Louis City.
The other three men suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. Two of them were treated at a hospital and released.
Sims admitted to police that he drove himself and Ferrell to the park and pointed out individuals before Ferrell began shooting at them. According to police, Sims is currently out of custody on bond for a series of pending cases and is wearing a GPS ankle bracelet. The GPS coordinates from the bracelet are consistent with him being at the scene of the shooting.
Witnesses told News 4 that a crowd of people were gathered at the park when twp men pulled up in a pickup truck and opened fire on the crowd.
"I saw people falling, scattering and scrambling. It was just outrageous, it was crazy," said witness Willoid Williams.
Williams said he heard 200 shots.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
