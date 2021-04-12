ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A joint investigation in the City of St. Louis has led to 26 charges stemming from several illegal dumping incidents in the Ville neighborhood.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives in the Environment Investigation Unit began an investigation into several illegal dumping incidents in February. From Feb. 2 to Feb. 8, detectives observed six dumping incidents with used tires in the alley of the 4500 block of Maffitt Street. During the incidents, two suspects were pictured disposing the multiple tires out of a pickup truck.
On Feb. 9, officers located the truck, a teal/green Ford F-150 and the two suspects, Jonathan Fisher and Mark Santanello. Officers also found a white Ford F-150 that Fisher used in another illegal incident on Jan. 22.
Stemming from 7 incidents of illegal dumping, Fisher is facing 14 charges and Santanello is facing 12. They are not in police custody, but have been issued a summons to appear in court.
More details regarding the charges and the investigation will be shared at a press conference Tuesday morning.
Here's how to report illegal dumping in the City of St. Louis:
- Fill out a City Service web based form
- Call 314-622-4800 Monday - Friday, 8 am - 5 pm.
- Fax all information required to 314-622-4310
- Tweet using the @stlcsb handle
- Email csb@stlouis-mo.gov
