DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad has arrested two men after an early morning homicide in Dellwood Sunday.
According to police, officers with the North County Cooperative responded to Westdell at 5:20 a.m. investigating a report of shots fired.
Officers found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man, Deron Wickerson, of Hazelwood, was transported to an area hospital where he died.
Two suspects, Elijah Williams, 27, and Daylan Williams, 18, both of Cahokia, Illinois, have been charged with second-degree and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Wickerson, the Major Case Squad said.
According to investigators, Wickerson and the two suspects were in a fight when it turned violent and the men fired shots striking the Wickerson as he left the area.
The Major Case Squad says they have seized several firearms they believe were involved in the shooting.
