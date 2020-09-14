WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two men were arrested after a fight outside of a Wentzville bar turned deadly Saturday.
Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man lying in the middle of the 100 block of South Linn Ave with a head injury. The man, identified by family as 27-year-old veteran Chaise Dunlap, got into a fight with two men outside of the Lava Hookah Lounge.
Officials said Dunlap was hit with a blunt metal object during the fight. He was taken to a hospital where he died Sunday morning, family said.
Devin Dodson, 24, and Deangelo Williams, 30, were taken into custody shortly after. Both men have been charged with second-degree murder. Williams is also facing an additional charge of armed criminal action.
"We were told by police that there was a fight in the bar. My son was trying break up the original fight," Cresent Dunlap said. "My son wasn't in the original fight but wound up getting in a scuffle. One of the guys hit him in the head."
However according to the arrest report, Williams told police that Chaise Dunlap followed him to his car and yelled racial slurs at him. Williams said he punched Dunlap and told people to get the man away from him. Once at his car, Williams then took a car jack from his trunk. He said he would use it to defend himself.
Williams said he saw Dunlap and Dodson rolling on the ground fighting and that Dunlap began choking Dodson. Police said that's when Williams hit Dunlap several times with the car jack.
Police said there is video of the attack that shows Williams hitting Dunlap with the car jack. Dunlap is then seen losing consciousness and then Williams allegedly hits him twice more.
Williams told police he had numerous drinks at the bar. Officers also recovered the jack believed to have been used in the assault.
Cresent said her son leaves behind a daughter.
