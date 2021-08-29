EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Two men are facing federal charges in connection with a deadly bank robbery that happened in East St. Louis Friday afternoon.

Jaylan Quinn, 22, is charged with armed bank robbery resulting in death. Andrew Brinkley, 19, is charged with bank robbery. Federal authorities say around 4:00 p.m. Friday, the two were wearing masks when they entered the First Bank branch in the 300 block of River Park Drive. The two then approached the tellers, and one of the men allegedly put a note on the counter that read, “I GOT A BOMB STRAPPED TO MY CHEST PUT ALL THE MONEY IN OR EVERYONE DIE.”

FBI arrests pair in deadly Metro East bank robbery; victim identified Two suspects are in custody in connection with a deadly bank robbery that happened in East St. Louis Friday afternoon.

The teller then handed over money and the two suspects headed towards the door. Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois was working as a security guard at the bank that day and tried to stop the suspects from leaving. Authorities say Brinkley pushed past Horn and ran out of the bank. Quinn is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Horn in the head. Brinkley and Quinn then drove off in a white Lexus Sedan, they were arrested in St. Louis City Saturday.

Horn was pronounced dead at the scene. A memorial service for him is scheduled for September 4 at Wenneman Park in St. Libory, Illinois. A GoFundMe page has been created to help Horn's family pay for funeral expenses.