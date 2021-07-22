SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two men have been arrested following a month-long drug investigation in South Roxana.
Police responded to a suspected drug house in the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue and officers located a suspect wanted on felony warrants that ran from the house.
Police Chief Bob Coles ran after him, the suspect dove through a window to escape and Sgt. Davis continued to chase him outside the home and took him into custody.
Steven Russell, 48, from South Roxana, and Paul Bollinger, 32, from Alton were taken into custody and have been charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Three additional suspects were arrested at the home in connection to the incident, police said. Police expect more people to be charged that are associated with the home.
"The South Roxana Police Department have had issues with two specific residences in the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue that have caused many problems for the residents of our town. I will allocate all my attention and resources to ensure these problems no longer exist," Chief Coles in a press release.
