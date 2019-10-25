ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two men are charged after a person was shot in a St. Charles subdivision Thursday.
Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, police said a shooting victim arrived at the hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the victim was assaulted in the Harvest Acres Subdivision.
Benjamin Pippin, of St. Louis, is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
William Grace, of St. Peters, is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, assault and aiding or abetting a person discharging or shooting a firearm.
Both men are being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on a $50,00 cash only bond.
Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Charles County Police Department’s Crime Tips Hotline at 636-949-3002.
