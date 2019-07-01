ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men were charged after a man was fatally shot in North City on June 4, police say.
Officers were called to North Newstead and Ashland around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, a man was found shot.
The man, later identified as 35-year-old Jazs Johnson, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police said Michael Mayhorn and Donnell Cortez Landers were arrested and charged on July 1 with first-degree murder and one count armed criminal action. Bond was not allowed for either subject.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
