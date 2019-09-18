ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The North County Police Cooperative charged a second person after three men were caught on camera on July 25 shooting at a moving truck near a park in Wellston.
Police said Daniel Laron Perry, 26, was one of the three men involved in the shooting at Trojan Park.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows children running for cover during shooting at Wellston park
He was charged on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Perry is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $100,000 cash only bond.
Police said the other suspect is 24-year-old Demytryk Jackson. He was arrested and charged on August 23. He faces the same charges Perry does. Jackson was also being held with a $100,000 cash only bond.
Investigators are still looking for the third suspect from the shooting.
If you have any information, call the North County Police Cooperative at 314-428-7374.
