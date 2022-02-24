ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Videos show two male suspects in black hoods breaking into a home located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.
The victims said that the men entered through the front door after putting in the security code. One of the suspects held a 62-year-old woman hostage with a gun.
The second suspect demanded a 51-year-old woman for her gun, but she said that she didn’t have one. Both suspects took the victims’ phones and wallets.
While a 20-year-old woman was coming home, she saw the two men leaving the house.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a 6th District Detective at 314-444-0001.
