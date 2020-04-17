NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Two north St. Louis County school districts are resuming meal delivery two weeks after stopping due to COVID-19 worries.
Riverview Gardens will resume meal and assignment packet distribution on April 21. The pickups will be held at the following locations on the following days:
Tuesday from 10:00am - 12:00pm at Zion Travelers Church at 351 Chambers Road and Thursday from 10:00am – 12:00pm at the Dellwood Recreation Center, 10266 West Florissant Ave.
District officials say the event will be drive thru.
The Ferguson-Florissant District will be distributing meals on April 20 at two locations, The Savoy in Ferguson and Empower North County and at Trinity Church in Florissant. For more information on the schedule, click here.
Both districts temporarily stopped meal delivery after a Ferguson-Florissant bus driver died from COVID-19.
