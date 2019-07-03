LINCOLN COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) -- Two Lincoln County sex offenders were arrested after not registering with the sheriff's office.
A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy detached to the United States Marshals Service in St. Louis took 58-year-old Dennis Moore, of Moscow Mills, and 59-year-old Kenneth Pearl, of Elsberry, into custody.
Investigators say Moore established a Facebook profile he failed to register with the sheriff's office.
Moore is required to provide all his online accounts, including e-mail addresses, social media accounts, etc. Moore denied having a Facebook profile since registering with the office.
Moore was convicted in June 1990 of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.
Peal failed to register for his 90-day registration on March 11 and had left Lincoln County.
In March 2011, Pearl was guilty of statutory rape of a 16-year-old girl.
Both are charged with failure to register as a sex offender and are currently in the Lincoln County Jail with a $25,000 cash only bond.
