ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lane closures will impact rush hour drivers Wednesday morning on the Poplar Street Bridge.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11, IDOT is closing two eastbound right lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge, including the Illinois Route 3 southbound ramp. The lanes will be closed between 7:30 a.m. and noon, weather permitting.
In addition, there will be short term intermittent closures of one additional lane during this same time frame. The closures are needed to perform work on the overhead sign board.
