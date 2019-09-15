FAIRMONT CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced lane restrictions on eastbound Interstate 55/70 on Sunday.
IDOT said the left and center lanes of eastbound I-55/70 between Route 203 and Route 111 will be closed Monday morning until 3 p.m.
Crews will be repairing the pavement on the left and center roadway and IDOT said repairs should be complete by the evening commutes.
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes.
