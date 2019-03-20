ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two were killed, including a 1-year-old girl, and several others injured in a two-vehicle crash in Alexander County on Monday morning.
Police said a 30-year-old woman was driving with 50-year-old Lohoma Williams and two children ages 1 and 4 as passengers. The vehicle, a maroon 2006 Chevrolet Equinox, was driving northbound on Illinois Route 3 just south of Thebes Road in Alexander County, located in southern Illinois just east of Missouri.
At the same time, a 64-year-old man was driving a southbound near the same location.
The woman entered the southbound lane of traffic, striking the left front of the Ford F150 driven by the man. The 30-year-old and 4-year-old were taken by helicopter to a hospital in St. Louis for their injuries. The man in the Ford truck was taken to an out of state hospital.
Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. The 1-year-old was taken to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where she was pronounced dead.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
