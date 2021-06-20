CENTREVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) canceled an Amber Alert after two missing children were found safe. Police say they were taken by a man after he shot their mother.
Jason Baker, 43, allegedly shot a woman before taking her two children, 7-year-old Grant Baker and 9-year-old Carter Baker, just before 11 a.m. Sunday in his vehicle. He was last seen heading southbound on Highway 21 near Highway 72 just south of Centreville, Mo, which is about 110 miles from St. Louis.
Just after 3:00 p.m., police said the two children were found safe.
