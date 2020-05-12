NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating after they say two juveniles were shot in the St. Louis Place neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Officers say two male victims were shot near the intersection of Benton and 21st Street just after 6:00 p.m. One victim was shot in the leg, the other suffered a graze wound to the arm.
Both victims were conscious and breathing when they were taken to a hospital.
(0) comments
