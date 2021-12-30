Two juveniles shot in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two juveniles were shot in East St. Louis Thursday afternoon.
Officials with the Illinois State Police said two juveniles were standing outside a house in the 1800 block of Boismenue Street around 3:15 p.m. when someone shot them from inside a car. The driver then left the area.
Both juveniles were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their exact ages haven't been released. Police said their injuries aren't life-threatening.
No other information was released. If you know anything about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers ate 314-725-8477.
