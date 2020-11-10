MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - All lanes of southbound I-55 are closed in northern Madison County due to a crash in which two juveniles were seriously injured.
The four-car accident happened around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday on I-55 near mile marker 38, which is New Douglas Road.
Police say two juveniles were airlifted to a hospital. Information on other injuries was not immediately known.
All southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted onto New Douglas Road.
