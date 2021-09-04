ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All students and employees in the Crystal City School District are now required to wear a mask when indoors.
"I personally am fine with the masks. My kids have been wearing them from day one even though it's optional," Kristy Dove said. She has a son in third grade and a daughter in first grade in the district.
On Tuesday, Superintendent Matt Holdinghausen sent an email to parents telling them the mask requirement would start on Wednesday. In the email he wrote, "Over the course of the last three days we have had 20+ positive cases and the number has been increasing daily."
Currently Jefferson County is in the red category for its number of COVID-19 cases. According to the health department, the county's positivity rate is 14.6%. And for the third week in a row, the health department says the highest increase in cases is in the zero to 9-year-old age group.
"I think it's a good thing, we have a son with heart disease and my wife has two autoimmune disorders," Kellie Silva said. She and her wife have six kids at schools in the district.
The district's COVID dashboard shows that 6.7% of the students and employees in the district have tested positive. That includes 30 students at the secondary school, where the high school and junior high are combined and three students at the elementary school. Ten teachers have also tested positive.
The Jefferson R-VII School District also has a mask requirement but only at one school in the district, Plattin Primary School. Because of a rise in the positivity rate, the district started a mask mandate on August 30.
