ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Two Illinois State Police troopers were taken to a hospital Sunday after their two vehicles were struck while parked with emergency lights on near Chicago.
Police said the troopers were conducting a traffic stop Sunday at 1:40 a.m. near Interstate 57 just south of Chicago when a driver ran off the road and struck both squad cars.
Police said both troopers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car that struck them was arrested for driving under the influence.
Twenty-six ISP squad cars have been struck in 2019 so far, according to ISP.
