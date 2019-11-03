ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Two Illinois State Police troopers were taken to a hospital Sunday after their two vehicles were struck while parked with emergency lights on near Chicago.

Police said the troopers were conducting a traffic stop Sunday at 1:40 a.m. near Interstate 57 just south of Chicago when a driver ran off the road and struck both squad cars.

Police said both troopers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car that struck them was arrested for driving under the influence.

Twenty-six ISP squad cars have been struck in 2019 so far, according to ISP.