DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were injured when a tractor-trailer flipped off of I-55 at the Poplar Street Bridge in the downtown area, resulting in a large wreck.
Crews are at the scene working to clear up the crash, which was caused when the semi went off of the northbound 55 exit on to the Poplar Street Bridge.
Police said the truck was carrying loads of cauliflower.
Authorities said both people injured in the crash denied medical attention.
This story will be updated when more information comes in.
