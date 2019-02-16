ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were injured in a double shooting early Saturday morning in North St. Louis County.

Police said the shooting took place in Hyde Park around 12:30 a.m.

Police said one person was shot in the leg, and another person was shot in the leg and back.

Both were conscious when police arrived.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

