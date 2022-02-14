ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Officers responded to a call for a shooting on Sunday night.
The incident happened at the 6200 block of N. Broadway. Police found a man in his late teens shot in the street, and EMS pronounced him dead.
A victim in his 30s and a teenage victim were found inside a vehicle also shot down. The two were taken to the hospital where the man was in critical condition and the teen was in stable condition.
A 24-year-old man was taken into custody. The Homicide Division responded and continued the ongoing investigation.
They said anyone with information should call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 855-371-TIPS (8477).
