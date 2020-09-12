ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people are injured after witnesses say shots were fired near Fairground Park Saturday afternoon.
According to police, two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting on the 3800 block of North Grand.
Witnesses tell News 4 there was a rolling gun battle. They say the target was a man driving a red car with three women inside.
News 4 saw numerous evidence markers at the scene, but a witness said he heard three shots and then four shots.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.