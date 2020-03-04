FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Florissant took two people in custody following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
An officer responded to Halls Ferry and Parker Roads for a 3-vehicle crash.
A man who had been shot in the shoulder was found at scene. He is expected to be okay.
According to police, another Florissant officer tried to stop the suspect's vehicle and the driver took off.
Police pursued the vehicle through North County and it eventually crashed into a tree in the 7300 block of Calvin in Flordell Hills.
Police then took two suspects into custody a short time later.
The investigation continues.
