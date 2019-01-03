PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are in custody after a vehicle accident in Pevely, Missouri near I-55 Thursday afternoon, police said.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department initiated a pursuit at around 3:30 p.m. after the suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle was part of an ongoing investigation, police said.
The police disengaged the pursuit but continued to follow the suspect vehicle in safe speed and distance.
Police said the vehicle passed several municipalities and was eventually in an accident in Pevely.
Two suspects are in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
