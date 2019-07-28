WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot and around 20 shell casings were found in front of a grocery store in North St. Louis County Sunday afternoon, police said.
North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin said two people were shot outside the Wellston Food Market on Page Blvd. in Wellston around 1:15 p.m.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows children run for cover during shooting at Wellston park
Police said the 16-year-old male victim was hit in the elbow and the 30-year-old man was hit in the thigh.
Both of them were taken to a hospital.
"We have to come up with a solution to stop the violence, stop the nonsense, because it's not right," Martin said.
Police said they have one person of interest in custody.
This is the third shooting at the market in the past 40 days. On June 23, North County Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf was fatally shot inside the store.
On July 2, four people were injured during a drive-by shooting outside of the market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.