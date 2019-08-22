FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were hospitalized following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Ferguson, police say.
Officers responded to the 9300 block of Caddiefield at 1 p.m. for a call for a shooting.
Investigation shows that two people were shot. The victims and the suspect were inside an apartment when a dispute escalated to shots being fired.
Both victims were alert and conscious, but were taken to an area hospital.
This is ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.
