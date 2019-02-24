NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people are recovering in the hospital after a double shooting in North St. Louis early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened on Cates Avenue, near Goodfellow around 2 a.m.
Police said both victims were conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.