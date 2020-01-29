DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two guns that were stolen from a De Soto police vehicle have been recovered.
Police are looking for three suspects in the gun thefts.
A patrol rifle and a shotgun were taken between 11 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 24 from an officer's parked cruiser outside his home.
The Explorer SUV's back window was broken out by the suspects.
Police were able to recover both guns in a short amount of time, which police says is usual.
Chief Jeff McCreary said the police department ordered new locking systems to secure the weapons stored in police cars and will be installed in all of its 10 police cars.
