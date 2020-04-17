ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were found shot in south St. Louis City Friday afternoon.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man and a woman were found shot in the 4900 block of Fyler Ave. near the Tower Grove South and Northampton neighborhoods.
The victims were found around 3 p.m. Friday.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.