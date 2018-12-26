ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two different fires broke out overnight within half a mile from one another Wednesday morning, officials said.
A vacant two-story brick home had flames going through the roof on West Florissant in north St. Louis, officials said.
The other fire was on the 5500 block of Robin in north St. Louis. Officials said it was a vacant one and a half story house.
KMOV will update the story as more information becomes available.
