SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people evacuated their home overnight after a fire spread from a vacant building to their neighboring home.
Firefighters responded to the location on Alabama early Sunday morning. By the time News 4 arrived on the scene, the firefighters had put out the blaze, and only heavy smoke remained from the earlier fires.
Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said the fire was started by someone who was homeless attempting to start a fire for warmth in the vacant house.
Both people evacuated were okay. No other injuries were reported.
