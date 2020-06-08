WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two employees at General Motors' plant in Wentzville have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a GM spokesperson, the employees were exposed to the virus outside of work.
The statement reads:
"We have learned that two members of our team at Wentzville Assembly have tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed outside of work. We believe there is very little risk that anyone inside the plant has been exposed to the virus at work because everyone, including the individuals, have been following our extensive, multi-layered health and safety procedures, which include wearing masks, hand washing and sanitizing, temperature screening and physical distancing."
GM would not provide any additional details on the employees.
