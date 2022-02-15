Two East St. Louis men indicted for carjackings in the Metro East

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men from East St. Louis have been indicted on Tuesday for multiple carjackings in the Metro East.
Armon Simpson, 18, and Jamariante N. Burgess, 19, were federally indicted and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking, Carjacking, and Use of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence. Both men will be detained until trial.
Court documents said Simpson, Burgess, and others made plans to commit armed carjackings between July 12, 2021 and August 5, 2021. These included three in the Eastern District of Missouri and the Southern District of Illinois.
The last carjacking before their arrest happened on August 5, 2021. Burgess and Simpson went up to a car in downtown St. Louis, showed a gun to the passengers and took their vehicle. They then fled to East St. Louis where they shot a man walking in an apartment complex.
Simpson and Burgess face up to 15 years of prison on the Carjacking charge, five years for Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking, and an additional sentence of seven years for Using a Firearm during a Crime of Violence.
