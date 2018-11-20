ST. LOUIS - Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 5100 block of Cologne just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officials say two dogs died in the fire.
A St. Louis police officer and his wife were renting the home.
Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire which started in the back side of the home.
