ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We’re only two days into the official gubernatorial race in Missouri and things are already heating up between Mike Parson and Nicole Galloway.
New attack ads from both Democrats and Republicans started hitting TV screens Tuesday night. On Thursday, Democratic candidate Galloway took aim at Parson on public health issues.
“Never before have we seen how the actions of a governor impact our daily lives especially in times of crisis,” Galloway said. "My priority is going to be governor of the state of Missouri. We'll see how all that unfolds on the political arena on the debate side of it we haven't even thought about that yet really."
Over the last two days both Galloway and Parson have spoken out about the Medicaid expansion approved by voters on tuesday.
“We can expand healthcare without raising taxes or cutting other programs. That's exactly what I'll do,” Galloway said. “Governor Parson won't. The future of Medicaid expansion depends on who is in the governor’s office next year when it comes time to implement it.”
Parson has talked about budget cuts to make way for Medicaid expansion.
“I mean there's no new money out there. Right now we've gotta build the economy back out. But the reality of it is that's what the people decided they want so you're going to have to figure out what the priorities are and how you make that happen. At the end of the day you gotta figure out how you fund it and how you keep the budget balanced," Parson said.
The two candidates also sparred on the approach to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the lack of a state mandate on wearing masks. That is an issue that brought Missouri back into national headlines following another viral video out of the Ozarks from a concert with no social distancing and little mask wearing.
“When public health officials urged Missourians to wear a mask Gov. Parson instead stood up for those who wanted to defy public health and local government guidance. He went to campaign rallies and revved up votes by saying he would not issue a public mask mandate for Missouri,” Galloway said.
Parson defended his decision to not issue a mandate saying it comes down to personal responsibility.
“But again, people have got to take this responsibility on their own to be able to implement this. The quicker we stopped doing things like that [Ozarks], the quicker the state's going to get back on track,” Parson said.
A poll released a few weeks ago by Saint Louis University had the race at a statistical dead heat. Another poll is set to be conducted by SLU next month.
